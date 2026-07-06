Dr Terrance Drew urges CARICOM Leaders to resolve differences through dialogue

Dr. Terrance Drew called on CARICOM leaders to settle disagreements privately and work together on regional challenges, saying unity is essential to address security, economic and development issues.

Saint Lucia: St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has asked Caribbean leaders to put aside their public differences and work together through honest discussions. Speaking at the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, he said the region must work as one to deal with ongoing economic and security challenges.

At the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government in Saint Lucia, Dr. Terrance Drew urged CARICOM leaders to attend important meetings and settle their differences through private discussions. He said personal disagreements should not affect the growth and progress of the Caribbean region.

He said that the Caribbean is facing too many issues and the leaders should focus on finding constructive solutions for them together. These meetings are held to make major regional decisions and they should be made in the presence of all the regional leaders.

He further added that honest conversations can help in building trust and can help in strengthening relationships. And he also encouraged the leaders to solve disputes behind closed doors.

“Issues should be solved in-house, away from the cameras and prepared statements, allowing colleagues to speak candidly,” he said.

Dr. Drew said that disagreements can not be solved publicly and the Caribbean leaders should resolve problems behind closed doors.

While addressing the leaders, Dr. Drew praised the CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett for leading the organisation with dedication. He thanked her for making constructive decisions while staying neutral.

He expressed his gratitude to Barnett by saying that she answered him whenever he called her and praised her professionalism and commitment.

Dr. Drew explained why working as a team matters by giving an example. He highlighted the recent achievement of Trinidad and Tobago that was achieved through effective team work. The country has won a seat on the United Nations Security Council and he said that it was possible because every CARICOM nation stood together and backed Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Dr. Drew, Caribbean countries are stronger when they stand together and stay united. He said regional cooperation is important to achieve regional success.