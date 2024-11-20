Podcaster Kem Jones takes legal action against host of The Class Room for defaming him

The podcaster has issued a Pre-action letter against the host, Prince James and is demanding $50,000 as compensation for his statements.

20th of November 2024

Grenada: Podcaster and talk show host, Kem Jones has taken legal action against the host of The Class Room for defamatory statements he made about him in a live on his YouTube channel.

The podcaster has issued a Pre-action letter against the host, Prince James and is demanding $50,000 as compensation for his statements. The attorney-at-law, Sasha Courtney is currently battling the case from Kem’s side and served the documents to James' residence on Monday. 

Prince James who is a former police officer, often speaks up for the opposition forces of Grenada now has 21 days to respond to the letter. 

The former police officer during his YouTube live stated Kem Jones has ‘No Standard’ emphasizing that he can’t speak up on behalf of the opposition. 

“You have not as a young man made your full contribution, you have not worked a day in your life diligently within the state, you are of no standard when it comes to speaking to anybody within the state, you are what we consider a white cold beggar,” the YouTuber said sarcastically during his live.

Following these statements delivered by the YouTuber, netizens on social media stood out in the support of Prince James stating that Kem Jones should have a taste of his own medicine.

 A user on social media stated that Kem has the most defamatory mouth on social media as he wrote, “Really! defamatory? Am I missing something here? Kem has the most defamatory mouth on social media, so its ok for him to do as he pleases and no one else can't. well, always calling out people by names you can't imagine. I say no more.” 

While users are supporting the host of The Class Room YouTube channel, some are supporting Kem Jones recalling the work he has done for his communities. 

“That is not true Mr Jones has worked in many areas NADMA, Grenada housing authority and others so you didn't get your facts right,” a user wrote on social media. 

Amara Campbell

