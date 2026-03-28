Dominica to suspend CBI applications from Iranians amid Middle East tensions: PM Skerrit

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the move aims to protect the integrity and security of the programme, following similar restrictions on Russian and Belarusian applicants.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica will no longer receive applications from Iran in light of the situation in the Middle East. It is called an effort to protect the integrity and the security of the Citizenship by Investment Programme amid the ongoing global conflicts.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, stating that once the conflict settles, Dominica will give a review of what is something that they can recommence or not. He said that it is a security measure and the government has taken it in a responsible way.

“We have done this as we did it with the Russians and the Belarusians, and we became the first country to do, because we felt that in respect to the conflict, state agencies will be compromised and the quality of the documents that you will get may also be compromised,” said the prime minister.

He said that the decision has been taken to protect the integrity of the programme, aiming to protect the interest of the citizens of Dominica.

In addition to that, he also talked about the third country's national arrangements with the United States of America and the agreement was formally signed on March 18, 2026. He said that the agreement is non-binding and Dominica retains full discretion at all times.

PM Skerrit stated that this means they have the authority to accept or reject any individual. “We also maintain the right to refuse entry to persons with a criminal history and we will have advanced access to relevant medical and security information before any decision is made.”

He also talked about the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and said that the government will take four steps to ensure that the inflation would not affect the citizens of Dominica.

PM Skerrit added that they will implement a series of targeted measures designed to cushion the impact on households and businesses. The measure will feature: