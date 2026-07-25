Dominica to receive new Early Childhood Learning Centre on August 11

Nearly nine years after Hurricane Maria destroyed the Soufrière Preschool, a new early childhood learning centre has been built through a partnership involving Jungle Bay Resort and Spa, community supporters and the Ministry of Education.

Dominica is preparing to receive a new modern early childhood learning center through a partnership led by Jungle Bay Resort and Spa. The facility is expected to be officially handed over to the Ministry of Education on August 11.

The project comes nearly nine years after Hurricane Maria destroyed the Soufrière Preschool. The new early childhood learning centre has been built on the same site where the former wooden preschool stood before it was destroyed during the 2017 hurricane.

Sam Raphael, Jungle Bay’s proprietor, said that the project began after requests from the area’s parliamentary representative to help rebuild the facility.

It was a wooden preschool that had served the community well for years but was destroyed because of a hurricane. This prompted the parliamentary representative for the area to consider rebuilding the preschool.

Raphael said that this is not the type of project that is usually taken up by the business but they accepted the representative’s request. He explained that the company tries to do a lot of things that benefit young people and this is the reason why they took the challenge.

The primary school which is adjacent to this property was built by a foundation set up by Daniel Langwa from Colibri Ridge. Raphael said that the company considered it was fitting that they follow his lead and build the preschool for the community. Architect Sever McKenzie is going to assist in developing the preschool.

Jungle Bay Resort and Spa got the permit from the Ministry of Education and their personnel to start the construction work earlier in May. Raphael said the project was financed through contributions from Jungle Bay, members of staff, guests and charitable foundations.

He further added that the school was designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and constructed by a local company formed by former Jungle Bay employees.

Raphael said that the financing for something like this is not in the company’s budget so they made the first contribution and got their community fund involved which was made through the contributions of a portion of their staff’s tips. And as the word spread to the guests, they came in with their contributions to finance the project.

The school is being constructed with the contribution and help of many individuals including guests, Jungle Bay Resort and Spa, Ministry of Education, charity funds, and former Jungle Bay employees. Raphael reiterated that the company is getting ready to actually hand over the school to the Ministry of Education. He said that the school is about creating opportunities for the future generations.