Dominica to host 11 Cruise Ships this week, bringing thousands of passengers

On March 23, Dominica welcomed three cruise ships, including MV AIDASOL, bringing over 3,600 passengers, with more ships expected throughout the week.

The Dominica Ministry of Tourism has released its schedule for weekly cruise tourism from March 23rd to March 29th, 2026.

On 23rd March, 2026, three vessels arrived in Dominica, which included MV AIDASO, MV ROYAL CLIPPER and MSY WINDSURF. MV AIDASOL arrived with a passenger count of 2686. It was docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 6:00 am and left around 8:00 pm.

MV ROYAL CLIPPER vessel arrived with 260 passengers at 9:00 am. The vessel was docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship and left Dominica around 6:00 pm. MSY WINDSURF arrived at 8:00 am in Dominica and left at about 5:00 pm. It was docked at Woodbridge Bay Port.

Three vessels are set to arrive in Dominica on 25th March, 2026. The vessels include MV JEWEL OF THE SEAS, MV VIKING SEA and MV WIND SPIRIT. The vessel MV JEWEL OF THE SEAS will arrive at 8:00 am with 2496 passengers. The vessel will be docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and will depart at 6:00 pm on the same day.

MV VIKING SEA vessel will arrive at 7:30 am with 1000 passengers. The ship will be docked at Woodbridge Bay Port and it will leave Dominica at 6:00 pm the same day. The vessel MV WIND SPIRIT will come with 156 passengers at 8:00 am and will leave the same day at 6:00 pm.

On 26th March, 2026 a vessel named MV GRAND PRINCESS will arrive with 2600 passengers. This cruise will be anchored at Woodbridge Bay Port from 8:00 am till 6:00 pm.

MV SEVEN SEAS SPLENDOR will arrive in Dominica on 27th March, 2026. It will come with 818 passengers at 8:00 am and leave at 6:00 pm the same day. The cruise will be docked at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

Dominica will welcome 3 vessels on 28th March, 2026, which includes MV MEIN SCHIFF 2, MV VISION OF THE SEAS and SY SEA CLOUD II. At 7:00 am MV MEIN SCHIFF 2 will arrive with 2894 passengers at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and it will leave at 7:00 pm.

MV VISION OF THE SEAS is set to arrive with 1000 passengers at 8:00 am. It will be docked at Woodbridge Bay Port and will leave Dominica at 6:00 pm. SY SEA CLOUD II with its 300 passengers will be docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship. Its estimated time of arrival is 1:30 pm and it is scheduled to depart at 11:00 pm on the same day.