Andrey Demskiy beheads 1-year-old son during domestic violence in California

Andrey Demskiy, a 28-year-old man has beheaded his one-year-old son amid domestic violence in Sacramento, California.

The culprit was arrested at his house, located at 7500 block of Versailles Way in North Sacramento County where Demskiy surrendered after physically fighting with the officers.

Andrey Demskiy’s wife was present at the crime site sobbing and stated to the officials from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office that her husband also assaulted her and his mother.

Both of them sustained several injuries to which they were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials who reported to the crime site stated that Demskiy threw the child forcefully which severely damaged his body.

The authorities were contacted by the family members including the mother and wife of Andrey Demskiy, however by the time they arrived, he had already killed his son.

After throwing him forcefully, Demskiy beheaded his son with a knife, which left other members of the family in shock.

The authorities said that what they witnessed at the crime scene was one of the most ‘horrific’ incidents.

Upon arrival the authorities learned about the incident from the deceased child’s mother. The officials noted that Andrey Demskiy started a physical fight with the authorities, however he was arrested after a strong struggle.

The culprit is now detained in the County Main Jail for murder, and assault. He was arrested for assaulting his family and causing severe bodily harm and injuries to a young child.

These crimes have made him ineligible for bail, however his complete charges will be announced soon when he faces the court.

A user on social media expressed his rage over social media and called that he should go away forever.

“This man needs to go away forever and on top of that the family needs to be looked into HARD. Because why leave your child in a home with a violent man? I don’t care if he’s the father, if he’s violent you don’t leave your innocent child alone with him regardless of the circumstances. That baby would’ve come with me or been locked inside of a room WITH me. Never alone with a known violent man,” the user wrote.

Another user wrote the man as pure evil as he said, ‘In many abusive relationships if the woman tries to leave, the male hurts her in other ways, such as harming those she loves. It is a live tournament that never ends. This man is pure evil. How could anyone do that to their child, or to any child for that matter.”