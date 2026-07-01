Dominica: Public Turnout at UWP Rally Remains Low in Wesley

The meeting was attended mainly by party officials, candidates and supporters, with limited participation from residents despite the party outlining its positions on key national issues.

Roseau, Dominica: At a recent rally hosted by the United Workers Party (UWP) in the Wesley Constituency, turnout drew a small turnout, with limited to zero participation from community members and supporters. The low attendance has sparked discussion across Dominica’s political landscape, raising questions about the opposition party’s ability to engage voters and generate public interest ahead of future political activities.

The rally, held on June 29, 2026, formed part of the United Workers Party’s efforts to build voter confidence ahead of the upcoming general elections. However, those in attendance appeared to consist largely of party officials, candidates, and existing supporters, with limited participation from residents of the constituency and members of the wider Dominican public.

The meeting commenced at 7:00 p.m., but the venue appeared largely unoccupied. Observers also noted that videos and photographs shared on the United Workers Party’s social media platforms primarily focused on speakers and select sections of the crowd, leading to speculation that efforts were made to avoid showing the full size of the audience.

UWP candidate from Wesley constituency Ja Francois addressed the gathering and said that he will remain available for the public. He also shared his phone number and asked the public to communicate with him directly and shared their concerns.

Thomson Fontaine, leader of UWP addressed the gathering and criticized the Dominica Labour Party’s government. He outlined several issues and said that his administration will work to resolve these issues.

In an effort to address rising living costs, Fontaine advocated for changes to the Value Added Tax (VAT) system, suggesting that the tax should be calculated on the base cost of goods instead of the marked-up retail price.

The UWP leader also criticised the government’s reliance on foreign labour for the international airport project, arguing that Dominican truckers, masons, carpenters, and other skilled workers should be prioritised for employment opportunities. Additionally, he linked the ongoing United States visa restrictions affecting Dominican citizens to the country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

He also expressed concerns about the reliability of the island’s water supply, waste collection services, and the state of healthcare infrastructure, describing the Roseau hospital as “a leaking monument.”

Despite the range of issues raised by Fontaine, the rally appeared to generate limited public engagement, with attendance remaining relatively low throughout the event. The turnout suggested that the party struggled to attract significant participation beyond its core supporters, raising questions about the effectiveness of its message and its ability to connect with a broader segment of the electorate.

The event, which was intended to demonstrate the UWP's growing momentum ahead of upcoming electoral contests, fell short of expectations as large sections of the venue remained sparsely occupied. The limited attendance has fuelled debate within Dominica's political landscape about the opposition party's capacity to mobilise voters and expand its support base.