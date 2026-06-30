Ashma McDougall calls DLP right platform to serve people of Dominica

McDougall said the Dominica Labour Party provides the strongest platform to turn community ideas into action, with a focus on youth development, entrepreneurship, education and economic growth.

Roseau, Dominica: Ashma McDougall backed Dominica Labour Party and says that the party is the right platform to serve the people of Roseau North. Speaking during her recent campaign liftoff, she outlined her vision for the constituency and said that she will enhance the youth, entrepreneurship and community wellbeing.

McDougall explained that her decision was driven by a desire to bring a real lasting change to the people of Roseau North. While working in youth leadership and business sectors allowed her to advocate for change, she realised that true policy making requires a seat at the government table.

Speaking on her choice, McDougall explained that her decision was driven by a deep desire to bring real, lasting change to the people of Roseau North. While her past work in youth leadership and business sectors allowed her to advocate for progress, she realised that true policy-making requires a seat at the government table.

She stated that the Dominica Labour Party offers the strongest, most stable platform to turn community ideas into real projects. McDougall chose to join the DLP because she believes in their focus on improving education, creating hands-on job training for the youth, and building a more resilient local business environment. By combining her background in economics and youth advocacy with the resources of the government, she feels she can serve her people much more effectively.

Prime Minister and DLP Political Leader Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed McDougall warmly, explaining that the party chose her because she represents a brilliant, modern leader, who truly understands the needs of today’s generation.

He highlighted her proven leadership with local business groups and the youth council as clear evidence that she is a hard worker who can get things done. Furthermore, Skerrit noted that the Labour Party chose McDougall because she brings fresh energy and modern solutions to long-standing issues like youth employment and economic growth. He stated that the party is focused on opening doors for capable young leaders, and McDougall represents the exact type of fresh vision the DLP wants to bring into the government to stay deeply connected to local families.

The announcement has set a positive tone for the upcoming political season. With McDougall’s background in economics and community service, and the DLP’s strong political backing, the people of Roseau North are looking at a brand-new chapter focused on growth, teamwork, and progress.