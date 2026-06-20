Dominica launches ‘Summer: The Nature Island Way’ tourism campaign to boost visitor experience

The new campaign introduces curated itineraries and travel packages designed to encourage visitors to explore communities, nature, and culture across Dominica beyond traditional tourist hotspots.

The ‘Summer: The Nature Island Way’ has been launched by the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), as a part of the ongoing ‘Nature of Love’ campaign. The new initiative is focused on encouraging visitors to spend more time exploring communities and attractions across the island.

The campaign features eight itineraries aimed at highlighting the island’s strengths in nature, wellness, culture and adventure tourism. They would assist visitors in discovering a broader range of experiences across Dominica.

The campaign includes four multi-day vacation packages that focus on catering to different visitors and their requirements including family travel, romance, adventure, and wellness. The programme also includes four full day tours exhibiting attractions in Roseau Valley, Northern Dominica, Calibishie and other tourism locations.

The itineraries are designed to help make planning easier for trips. They would also assist in encouraging tourists to explore beyond the traditional tourism spots.

The DDA said that the visitors can look forward to experiencing a range of adventures from rainforest hikes, hidden waterfalls, natural hot springs to fresh local cuisine and marine adventures.

According to Discover Dominica Authority(DDA), the initiative is expected to deliver benefits to the tourism sector by assisting in encouraging deeper exploration of the island's beauty and increasing support for local businesses. It would also aid in economic growth by stimulating activity among tourism operators and service providers throughout the country.

The campaign further builds up Dominica’s position as a leading destination for nature and wellness based tourism. As the visitors are encouraged to connect with the island’s people, culture and natural environment.

The DDA is aiming to display the full potential of Dominica’s tourism while encouraging the visitors to explore the nature isle beyond the traditional tourism hotspots with this new initiative, “Summer: The Nature Island Way.”

This new initiative that builds on the broader “Nature of Love” tourism campaign launched by the DDA aims to showcase Dominica as a place where nature inspires romance, adventure, personal renewal and meaningful connections.