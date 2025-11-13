Dominica government hands over four new garbage trucks to boost island’s waste management services

The trucks were handed over in a special ceremony attended by government officials and DSWMC representatives.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica through the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation (DSWMC), officially handed over four new garbage trucks this week, marking a major step forward in improving the island’s waste management services.

The trucks were handed over in a special ceremony attended by officials from government and DSWMC. They together focused on this new development and discussed the importance of keeping the country clean, and green while aligning with the country’s vision of holding and cherishing the title of being the “Nature Isle of Caribbean.”

The General Manager of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation, Gloria Mel expressed her gratitude to the government for fulfilling their promise and to enhance the waste management capacity. She further stressed on the importance of these trucks to ensure a clean environment and active community participation.

“Even with a full complement of trucks, waste management demands stakeholder involvement,” Mel said. “The government can provide equipment and resources, but as citizens, custodians of our communities. we share equal responsibility to keep Dominica clean.”

2 more trucks to arrive in December

Mel also highlighted that the addition of four new trucks adds onto the previously two trucks receiver earlier this year, while also shedding light that two more are expected to arrive in the coming month bringing the total number to eight. She outlined that all these trucks will be strategically distributed across the communities to enhance the overall garbage efficiency of the island. These allocations will be made to communities in north, northeast, south and central regions.

“The roadway is not a garbage dump or landfill,” she reminded. “We must all adhere to proper disposal practices to ensure cleaner, healthier communities.”

Mel further urged locals to sort their waste at their source and to adhere to the collection schedules.

Notably, the Government of Dominica had been working closely with regional authorities to enhance services across the island and to ensure that Dominica remains a happy place to live.