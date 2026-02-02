Antigua and Barbuda Aims to Cut 15% in Food Imports This Year 

The government of Antigua and Barbuda aims to cut food imports by 15% by boosting local agricultural production.

Antigua and Barbuda have taken a step to promote the long-term viability of the country’s agricultural sector by reducing reliance on food imports which will greatly bolster the nation’s food security.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda have disclosed that they are targeting a 15% reduction in the country’s food imports. They have shared that they plan on achieving this through the expansion of local production in the agricultural sector.

The reduction plan is in line with CARICOM’s 25 by 2025 + 5 Initiative aimed at reducing the region’s food import bill by 25% with a deadline of 2030.

This 15% cut was approved by members of Cabinet during their weekly meeting. According to the Director General of Communications in the Prime Minister’s Office, Maurice Merchant, who shared that proposals from the agriculture officials were presented outlining a structured strategy to reduce import dependence.

Maurice Merchant shared that the 15% reduction target is not only realistic but achievable. With it, food security will be significantly strengthened nationwide and rural employment opportunities expanded.

“The proposal was informed that Antigua and Barbuda has adopted the 15% target as a realistic and achievable milestone towards strengthening food security, improving farmer resilience, and supporting rural employment,” announced Maurice Merchant.

This structured plan is said to place the focus on livestock, root crops and vegetables with commodities such as onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, cassava and sweet potatoes occupying top priority.

Moreover, the Director General of Communications shared that domestic livestock production will be increased in the country with the aim of reducing about $1.7 million in the country’s livestock import bill.

“It believes that about 1,200 heads of livestock, representing about $1.7 million imported, can be reduced and produced here in Antigua and Barbuda,” Merchant said. He further added, “The increased production of sheep and swine will make a significant dent in the import bill of the government of Antigua and Barbuda.”

With plans to develop an Agro-industrial park at Diamonds Estate that will facilitate processing and post-harvest management, the proposal will reportedly also be able to boost the nation's marketing and supply chains.