Dominica appoints legally blind youth advocate as special assistant to Prime Minister

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has announced the appointment of Loik Charles, a young Dominican who is legally blind as a special assistant to the Prime Minister on matters of Youth and disability. His tenure will officially begin on October 1st, 2025.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit made this announcement in a public message on Tuesday on his social media, describing Charles as an exceptionally talented Dominican with a huge potential. He further stated that Charles appointment into the office underscores the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that the voices of young people and those with disabilities are heard and represented at the highest levels of decision making.

Charles who has overcome significant challenges due to his visual impairment, has earned recognition for his determination and advocacy. Before the decision of his appointment into the office was publicly announced, he also had a meeting with the Prime Minister where they both discussed ways to enhance and create opportunities for the underserved people of Dominica and to create more opportunities for empowerment and participation.

Charles also shared a social media post following his appointment stating that he still doesn’t have words to say, “I thought I would have had some words by now, but I still don’t know what to say. God is the greatest!”

He further extended his gratefulness to all those who wished him through messages and calls upon his appointment.

This move by the government of Dominica has notably received appreciation from Dominicans and those across borders. A Saint Lucian named Norman Edward stated that he is touched by this spirit.

“As a St Lucian, I'm indeed touched by the spirit of enveloping everyone within the scope of developing your island. One reason why you continue to be voted in as PM. Empowering the youths is significant,” he wrote.

Sami Cools-Lartigue another Facebook user stated, “Very exciting news….I am waiting for DA to become accessible for all folks with disabilities so that I can come back home permanently with my daughter….my son Brian will also be happy to hear this as he had great difficulty moving around on his prosthetic legs…”

“This is a great step towards inclusion of those who are differently able. May God grant you the wisdom young man to be an advocate and voice for others who are unable to echo the same. A possible start would be advocating for a database of persons, especially children with disabilities, and policy action specifically dedicated support to the elderly who are caring for adult children with special needs. Blessings young man on this journey,” wrote Nadia Pacquette Anslem under the Prime Minister’s post.