Grenada announces Tax Waivers and Financial support for hurricane recovery
2024-08-28 10:03:29
CPL 2025 Live: Barbados Royals losses fourth wicket, Stay tuned on live updates on Associates Times.
Written by Anglina Byron
Published
Updated
CPL 2025 live commentary
The 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will feature a game between the Barbados Royals and the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Stay tuned with Associates Times for live updates, scores and commentary.
Barbados Royals tried to pace up their game after the fall of three wickets in two overs which slower down the game. In the 14th over, the team conceded 15 runs with two sixes and took the total to 92 runs for Royals with a loss of five wickets as they are playing with a run rate of 6.57.
On the ball of Imran Tahir, Rovman Powell showcased his class and hit two fiery sixes to pace up the inning for Barbados Royals. However, the team is still looking ways to complete their 100 runs. As of now, Powell is playing at 11 runs off 10 balls and Rassie van der Dussen is playing at 22 runs of 20 balls.
Now, Barbados Royal are in danger as they lost the fifth wicket in the 12th over of the game against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Sherfane Rutherford who walked out to bat at number 5 has lost his wicket on 0 runs off 2 balls to Romario Shepherd.
The 12th over conceded only three runs with three singles, taking the total to 71 runs with a loss of five wickets. The run rate for Barbados Royals is at 5.02 and Rassie van der Dussen of Royals is playing at 13 runs off 15 balls.
Notably, Rovman Powell, a skipper of the team has walked out to bat at number 7. The 13th over has also went slow for Royals as it conceded only 6 runs, taking the total to 77 runs.
The match is now moving into the favour of Guyana Amazon Warriors as Barbados Royals lost the fourth wicket in the 11th over. The team conceded three runs as the team has taken only three singles, taking the total to 68 runs.
Eathan Bosch lost the fourth wicket on the ball of Gudakesh Motie who took the wicket on the last ball of the 11th over. Now, the team is playing on the run rate of 6. 18 as they lost the crucial wicket of Bosch. He got stumped out as they were playing to promote Bosch in the batting order which was considered a mistake for Royals.
Before the strategic timeout, Barbados Royals took the total to 65 runs by conceding 12 runs from ninth and 10th over of the CPL 2025 game. Guyana Amazon Warriors seem to be dominating the match so far, restricting the Royals as they lost three wickets within the 10 over game.
The spinners have turned out to be instrument on the pitch and now it all relies on Eathan Bosch and Rassie van der Dussen for Barbados Royals.
The 9th over conceded 7 runs for Barbados Royals as four runs came on the last ball of Gudakesh Motie to Eathan Bosch. While, the 10th over conceded 5 runs with all singles on the ball of Imran Tahir.
Barbados Royals lost the third wicket of crucial batsman named Brandon King who was handling the inning at one end. He lost his wicket to Imran Tahir on the fifth ball of the 8th over of the game, taking the wicket total to 3.
The 8th over conceded only 6 runs, taking the total of Royals to 54 runs with four singles and 1 double. Imran Tahir of Guyana Amazon Warriors showcased class bowling and tried to slow down the game for Royals. Now, they are playing at a run rate of 6.33.
Brandon King is playing at 39 runs off 27 balls.
Barbados Royals lost their second wicket as Kadeem Alleyne was dismissed by Gudakesh Motie on 4 runs off 11 balls. Motie took the wicket after Alleyne tried to clear his front legand swings through the line but isn unable to get under the ball.
With the wicket, the score of Barbados Royals is at 45 runs with a loss of two wickets in the seventh over. As the wicket came on the second ball of the over, the game moved forward with singles and the over conceded only 4 runs for Barbados Royals with 1 double and 2 singles.
Notably, the powerplay ended with 43 runs as the last over conceded 6 runs with one four on the ball of Dwaine Pretorius of Guyana Amazon Warriors. The four was hit by Brandon King on the fifth ball of the over and he is currently playing at 37 runs off 24 balls.
On the first ball of the fifth over, Brandon King hit fiery six to Romario Shepherd and welcomed him with a smashing attack. With the shorts, King took the total score for Barbados Royals to 37 runs after the completion of five overs.
The 5th over conceded nine runs with one six and three singles. Brandon King is playing at 31 runs off 20 balls and is well supported by Kadeem Alleyne who walks out to bat at number 3. The team is playing with a run rate of 7.40.
How’s the pitch looking? 👀— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 4, 2025
The Betexc Pitch Check has the answers – and it’s game on at Kensington Oval! 🏟⚡ #CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder
#BiggestPartyInSport #BRvGAW#Betexc pic.twitter.com/vp1iOV1s9t
The struggle for Quintonde Kock came to an end as his wicket fell on the ball of Dwaine Pretorius after Moeen Ali caught him. In the fourth over, the first ball gave zero run to Brandon King of Royals, while he has taken one run on the second ball.
Due to this, Quinton de Kock came to the crease and tried to hit a scrambled seam delivery that kicks up and it is not that wide for the cut. He throws his hands at the ball and gets a top edge that flies towards the slip and then taken by Moeen Ali.
After the big over, the 4th over turned out to be a slower one for Barbados Royals as they conceded only three runs with 1 doubles and 1 singles. It has taken the total to 28 runs with loss of one wicket as Brandon King is playing at 23 runs off 17 balls.
Moeen does the spectacular! 🔥— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 4, 2025
One-handed snag to send QDK walking! 🧤#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder
#BiggestPartyInSport #BRvGAW#Carib pic.twitter.com/7VULJvtWho
On the ball of Jediah Blades, Brandon King of Barbados Royals hit three back-to-back fours in third over and scored hattrick of fours. The first three balls of the over went for fiery boundaries as King angled away and gets the width to free his arms and he flat bats towards the bowler.
In the third over, Barbados Royals conceded 13 runs with three fours and one single, taking the total score to 25 runs. The team is playing with a run rate of 8. 33.
As the match between Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors is underway, six balls have been played by Royals as Warriors won the toss and decided to bowl first. On the first ball of Jediah Blades, Brandon King hit fiery four in the first over, taking the score to 6 runs.
It has given an edge to the team in the first over as Brandon King is supported by Quinton de Kock. The first over conceded 6 runs with one four and 2 singles.
Even in the second over, King showcased his class and hit four on the third ball on the third ball of the over. Dwaine Pretorius bowled the second over, which conceded 6 runs with one four and 2 singles, taking the total of the team to 12 runs.