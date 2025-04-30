BREAKING: Students and teacher attacked with acid in Guyana

The three kids involved in the alleged incident were 4-5 years of age and were immediately transferred for a treatment to a nearby medical facility.

Guyana: Three Chateau Margot Primary School students and their teacher were the victims of an alleged acid attacked which took place during their way home on Tuesday afternoon. The incident involved two male suspects of Afro-Guyanese identity who rode up on a motorcycle and threw acid on the victims.

The three kids involved in the alleged incident were 4-5 years of age and were immediately transferred for a treatment to a nearby medical facility. The Ministry of Education has strongly condemned the action, while emphasizing that schools should be a safe space for learning.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the authorities are working closely with relevant authorities to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted and an appropriate action is taken.

“The Ministry unequivocally condemns any form of violence against students, teachers, or any member of the public. Schools and their environs should be safe spaces for learning and development to take place, and any act that threatens this sanctity will not be tolerated,” the ministry stated in a release.

The President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali also visited the kids and expressed his condolences on the recent incident. He met with the teachers and students and strongly condemned the act while confirming that the perpetrators will face full force of law.

He made these statement while emphasizing that the children represent the future of the country and such attacks will not be entertained by anyone.

The Attorney general and the Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall stated that the accused once apprehended could face charges of terrorism.

“That act cannot be rationalised on any level. These are schoolchildren, in their school uniform, walking home in the company of two teachers. Fortunately, they sustained not-too-serious injuries,” he stated.

Apart from them, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand also visited the children and offered them mental support. As the search for the criminals continue, stay tuned with Associates Times to receive all updates from the incident.