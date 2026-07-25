Cochrane Road nears completion in Dominica

The upgraded roadway is expected to improve access for residents, particularly during heavy rainfall, after years of muddy conditions made travel difficult for families, motorists and schoolchildren.

Dominica: Construction of the Cochrane Road in the Roseau Valley is nearing completion, with work now in its final stages. The road, which links the Cochrane Housing Scheme and the community playing field, is being upgraded to address longstanding access challenges caused by heavy rainfall and muddy conditions. Once completed, the project is expected to provide safer and more convenient travel for residents.

Dr. Irving McIntyre is the parliamentary representative for the Roseau Valley Constituency. He said that the project has fulfilled a promise made to the residents of Cochrane. He promised the residents to enhance connectivity and improve safety as they raised concerns about the condition of the roadway.

He said that the condition of the road has been a major inconvenience during monsoon season as it makes travel difficult.

He said that a lot of mud and stuff had become a problem and in all fairness, it’s something that needed to be done. It is a promise that was made by the government and they kept that promise.

McIntyre also praised the residents for being patient while the road was under construction. He said that the project is a great achievement for the residents of the Roseau Valley constituency.

I really want to thank the residents of this area in Cochrane, because they've been very patient, they've been very patient, and finally there's light at the end of the tunnel and we're completing our road in Cochrane. It's, as I said, it's a promise we made and it's a promise we are keeping, he said.

He also commended the contractor who worked on the project. McIntyre said that he maintained a steady speed throughout the construction period. This helped in ensuring that the project was completed before the Cochrane Rabbit Festival. The festival is going to return after a nine-year hiatus.

Residents welcomed this upgrade and said that the new road will help in enhancing their daily life and would significantly help families and schoolchildren.

"It was very rough for us when we came to the house, housing scheme, and it had a lot of puddles of water, so I'm grateful today to see that road. At least our children's feet will not be going down in holes no more and wetting. Shoes will not be damaged any more, so we are grateful, we are happy. I am happy," a resident said.

Another resident thanked those who helped in delivering the project. The completed roadway signifies that the government is actively working towards the development of infrastructure in the country.