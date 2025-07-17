NEMA Conducts National Emergency Drill Simulating Category 4 Hurricane ‘Sophia’

As stated by NEMA, Hurricane Sophia which is the first predicted hurricane of 2025 hurricane season is expected to strenghthen to Category 5 later today.

St Kitts and Nevis: The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) issued a PUBLIC ALERT notice along with the St Kitts Meteorological Services regarding a dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Sophia approaches the island. The alert issued by NEMA was part of a disaster preparedness exercise and not an actual weather event. There is no real hurricane threat to St Kitts and Nevis at this time.

The authorities in the message warned that the system could rapidly intensify into a powerful Category 5 disaster later today, warning residents to exercise precautions during hurricane period. According to the message by NEMA, the hurricane was located approximately 182 miles ESE of St Kitts and Nevis. This update was provided at around 5:00 am in the morning.

The message said that the Hurricane Sophia, is packed with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. As per the details shared by the authorities, the outer bands of St Kitts and Nevis were be affected by this morning which has been reported across several communities close to the shore as well. Tropical storm conditions are also expected by later afternoon, while the hurricane conditions could arrive by evening.

Thi message was shared by the St Kitts and Nevis Informatin Centre (SKNIS) which is an official government source. However, it was later clarified by NEMA that it was a practice drill.

"A National Hurricane Drill is currently taking place, so the words "exercise, exercise, exercise" before and after the message are there to indicate that it is just an exercise. There is no cause for alarm. Rest assured that this is a practice exercise," the post read.

Notably, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Terrance Drew also held a brief discussion yesterday on 16th July in response to the potential disasters which could approach the twin island federation. The short meeting held highlighted critical exercises and precautions that should be considered for disaster preparedness.

Locals are being urged to stay indoors and rely on official updates through verified sources or NEMA.

