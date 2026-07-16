Caribbean Steel Band to headline Llanfyllin Show in Wales

The Pantasy Steel Band from Telford will headline the Llanfyllin Show on August 8, joining a packed programme of live music, shearing contests, BMX displays, horse events and family entertainment.

The Pantasy Steel Band from Telford will be the main attraction at the Llanfyllin Show in Wales this year. The band will bring a fresh Caribbean flair to the lineup alongside beloved regulars Porthywaen Silver Band and the Penybontfawr Male Voice Choir. Caribbean music will be presented on a world-wide stage, increasing the visibility of Caribbean culture globally.

The event is going to take place on August 8 at Bodfach Park this year. The show promises an action-packed day of entertainment, competitions, and countryside celebration for all age groups.

Along with Caribbean music, the attendees can look forward to many other exciting events in the Llanfyllin Show. The standout attraction is a high-energy BMX show, where three riders will deliver two 30-minute displays of aerial tricks and stunts.

The competitive highlights will include the Four Valleys Speed Shear which is organized by young farmer’s clubs from Llanfyllin, Dyffryn Tanat, and Vyrnwy Valley.

The show also hosts the final qualifying event on the Wales Lamb Shearing Circuit for the Royal Welsh Championship. Top shearers from across the region will participate in this event.

Horse enthusiasts can look forward to a full day of events. The supreme champion will be crowned in the main ring at 1 p.m. and showjumping will start from 4 p.m.

Other main ring attractions include parades by the South Shropshire Hunt and Mid Wales Vintage Machinery Club, a fancy dress contest, and children’s sports.

This year’s sheep selection features the Blue Faced Leicester Progeny Show, along with new Reyland and Coloured Reyland classes.

The Village Green area will offer Punch & Judy performances, a bouncy castle, music, cookery, crafts, horticulture, floral art displays, and a dog show.

Trade stands, food vendors, a bar, and shopping stalls will round out the day’s offerings.

Entries close on Thursday, July 30, with section secretaries available at The Institute in Llanfyllin from 2pm to 6pm.

This year’s show president is auctioneer Glandon Lewis, a partner at Welshpool firm Morris Marshall & Poole.

The show’s president lunch will take place in a marquee on August 2, with tickets priced at £35 and available from show secretary Sian Lewis by emailing llanfyllinshowsecretary@hotmail.com or calling 07398 183065.