Caribbean Airlines launches three-day Travel Tuesday sale on Trinidad-Orlando Flights

The promotion offers discounted one-way fares between Trinidad and Orlando for bookings made from July 14 to 16, with travel valid between July 15 and August 31, subject to availability.

Caribbean Airlines has launched a three-day Travel Tuesday promotion. This will give travellers the chance to book one-way flights at discounted prices between Trinidad and Orlando. This offer starts from July 14 and it will end on July 16. The limited-time sale offers fares starting at US$338 one-way from Trinidad to Orlando and US$262 one-way from Orlando to Trinidad. This will be inclusive of taxes on Lite fares and will be subject to availability.

The promotional travel period runs from July 15 through August 31, 2026. This will allow passengers to take advantage of reduced fares during the busy summer travel season.

Customers can make bookings through the airline’s official booking platform while the offer remains available.

The airline is promoting this new offer and encouraging the travellers to take advantage of this promotion for summer vacations, family getaways and shopping trips. Orlando is one of the most famous destinations for Caribbean travellers as it has world-famous theme parks, shopping outlets, and major entertainment attractions.

This promotion also focuses on travellers flying in the opposite direction, giving passengers in Orlando an opportunity to visit Trinidad during this period. As discounted fares are available on both routes, this sale also caters to leisure travellers who are planning trips before the end August.

According to the sale, the advertised prices apply to Lite fares, which are one-way fares inclusive of taxes. However, the airline said that these fares are subject to availability. The available seats at the promotional prices may be limited and may sell out before the booking window closes.

The booking period is open only for three days, from July 14 to July 16. It is a short-term offer for customers planning last-minute summer travel. The interested travellers are asked to book their flights before the promotion expires.

Caribbean Airlines occasionally introduces seasonal fare promotions to encourage travel across its network. This latest Travel Tuesday campaign gives customers a chance to travel between Trinidad and Orlando at lower rates.