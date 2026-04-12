Caribbean Airlines introduces fuel surcharge on all tickets

Caribbean Airlines says the new charge, ranging from US$15 to US$25 per sector, is aimed at offsetting rising global fuel costs, with no increase to base fares.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines introduced a fuel surcharge on all tickets with immediate action on Friday. It aimed at helping offset a portion of rising costs due mainly to the war in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The war has also led to significant increases in oil and gas prices. According to the Caribbean Airlines, the fuel surcharge between US$15 and US$25 per sector will apply. It will also vary based on route as the airline added that it should be noted that there is no increase in the base fares of the airline.

Caribbean Airlines added, “The surcharge is an applicable flat rate that is added in the taxes/fees’ breakdown on the overall cost of a ticket.”

According to the airline, it is important to note that it does not fully compensate for the increase in fuel expenses and Caribbean Airlines continues to absorb a significant share of these costs to minimize the impact on customers.

It said that customers who purchased tickets prior to Friday “will not incur any additional charge” and that the adjustment comes in response to the continued increase in global jet fuel prices “which remain of the most significant cost drivers in airline operations”

CAL said that as of this month, jet fuel prices have remained “elevated and airlines worldwide had to implement cost measures to manage these increases”.

It said that the fuel surcharge will apply to all regional and international routes with the exception of the domestic travel between Trinidad and Tobago “which remains unaffected”.

“We appreciate the understanding of all our loyal customers and stakeholders as we navigate these global cost pressures, while continuing to prioritise the overall travel experience,” CAL added.

Now, the Caribbean Airlines has explained that this will mitigate the overall cost that is being raised by the global conditions in the Middle East and others.