Cardin Home to undergo major rehabilitation ahead of centenary in St. Kitts

The rehabilitation will include roof repairs, upgraded utilities, improved security, and modernised living spaces as the government prepares the Cardin Home for its 100th anniversary in May 2027.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Cardin Home Facility will undergo a major rehabilitation programme from July 21, 2026, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced during a tour of the institution. The upgrades are aimed at preparing the facility for its 100th anniversary celebrations in May 2027.

The labour for the rehabilitation is being provided by His Majesty’s Prison as it is being managed by the Public Works Department. It represents the latest phase of an ambitious institutional enhancement programme that is designed to transform the Cardin Home into a modern facility. This is done to ensure that Cardin Home transforms into a modern facility that meets international standards of care.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was joined by senior officials from the Ministry of Health and the Cardin Home. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to creating a modern, safe and dignified environment for the nation’s senior citizens and indigent residents. This will be done through sustained investment in both the facility’s infrastructure and the quality of care it provides.

The Prime Minister said that the facility has served the people of St Kitts tremendously well over many years and it is time that it gets an upgrade. He added that the government is investing significantly to ensure that the conditions are suitable for the people who visit the Cardin Home.

Dr. Drew also expressed gratitude to His Majesty’s Prison for its partnership in executing the project. He reiterated the government’s decision to entrust the institution's long-term maintenance to the skilled workers in the prison service.

The Director of Health Projects and Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Jenson Morton, explained that construction has commenced with roof rehabilitation on the lower female wing. He said that the first four residential buildings are scheduled for comprehensive upgrades.

He explained that the facility's two female and two male residential wings, are scheduled to undergo extensive rehabilitation over the coming months.

The scope of the work includes the re-roofing of all residential units, together with upgrades to plumbing, electrical systems, carpentry, flooring, walls and windows.

The project will also focus on modernising the kitchen, laundry, dining facilities, recreation areas, physical therapy area and sick bay.

Additionally, the property will be fully re-fenced, enhanced security measures will be implemented, and the facility will receive new furniture and fittings throughout.