Belize to experience chilly days in February 2026

Weather updates coming from around the Caribbean have suggested that Belize is likely to face increasingly chilly mornings as the world enters February 2026. Central America and Belize are expected to be hit by an Arctic Blast in the first week of February 2026.

The change in weather conditions has been observed in the last week of January. Belizeans observed cold mornings with a powerful winter pattern. The weather change is being attributed to cold air coming from North America reaching far beyond the United States towards the south, as a result affecting tropical regions like Central America including Belize.

Arctic Blast impacts are most commonly seen in the Eastern United States where one more major winter storm is developing offshore. This storm is likely to cause stronger and colder winds travelling in the southward direction and moving into the Caribbean basin.

Locals in Belize are reporting cooler temperatures during early mornings in several areas, accompanied by brisk winds. The change in the temperature in the early hours serves as a reminder to the people of Belize that tropical countries are likely to feel the disturbances of the weather of Arctic Air.

The Meteorological Department says the weather conditions are strengthening in the south eastern coast of the US. The winds are getting stronger and expected to turn into a powerful nor’easter. The cold winds are likely to develop over the Atlantic region in a short time which will lead to heavy snow, strong winds and coastal hazards for the Mid Atlantic and the north east.

Notably, Belize will not see snow or ice as a result of the change in weather patterns, but the arctic blast is likely to affect the jet stream in the atmosphere and lead to temperature fluctuations. This disturbance of the temperature in the region of the Atlantic will open a stream of cold air to rise towards the south, reaching places that rarely have such types of sharp morning chills.

Forecasters also say the disturbance of temperature in the weather is expected to remain throughout the month of February 2026. This means that Belizeans may experience more cold mornings and cooler nights, the intensity will increase even more when northerly winds strengthen.