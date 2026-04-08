Belize: Man charged after attempting to stab girlfriend over $10 in daylight incident

He is currently in custody awaiting his next court hearing on April 24.

Belize: A 33-year-old man was charged on Tuesday, for allegedly attempting to stab his 32-year-old girlfriend, a mother of four, over $10, near the Swing Bridge in Belize City, in a brazen daylight. He is currently in custody at Belize Central Prison for his next hearing.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Steven Flowers, also known as “Fats,” who is a resident of Sargasso Street in the Pickstock area of Belize City.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday, March 28, near Swing Bridge in Belize City, when the suspect, Flowers approached the victim, during which an argument broke out between them.

Following which the suspect took out a seven-inches knife for his waist and made two stabbing motions toward the victim to threaten her but the woman showed her bravery and was able to defend herself.

After that she escaped the assault and the scene of the incident and ran towards a nearby business, the Stationery Shop and saved herself. After which the suspect Flowers followed her into a shop, but instead of continuing the attack, he reportedly asked her for ten dollars for taxi fare before leaving the scene.

The victim then reported the incident to the police station following which the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrested the suspect and detained him until his first hearing.

On Tuesday, March 31, the suspect was presented before the Belize City Magistrate’s Court for his first hearing where he was formally charged with aggravated assault with a knife. During the proceeding the suspect Flowers pleaded not guilty to the offence and claimed that the victim didn't actually want to press charges and that he was a father figure to her children. He also demanded bail during the proceedings.

The Chief Magistrate denied him bail due to his violent criminal history and also clarified that any request to drop charges must be made officially at a police station by the victim and not in court.

The justice also scheduled his next court hearing for April 24, for the pending court hearings and ordered the officers to remand the suspect in Belize Central prison until then.

This incident has sparked an outrage among the citizens and raised a genuine concern over the rising domestic dispute or violence in Belize. Many people took to facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Asha Mclean commented “how shameful. First you attacked your girlfriend and then you asked her for money to return, seriously.”