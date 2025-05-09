Beijing Doctor fired after wife exposes affairs with hospital staff

The incident came to light after Dr Gu, the accused doctor’s wife, wrote a letter to the hospital that went viral on social media.

A recent incident from Beijing, China has sparked global outrage after a wife exposed her husband’s affair with nurses and junior doctors to hospital authorities. The incident is reported from the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, and it is being said that the hospital authorities have fired the doctor involved in the allegations.

According to reports from a local media outlet, the controversial incident came to limelight after Dr Gu, the wife of the accused wrote a letter to the hospital authorities which went viral on social media. In the letter she accused her husband, Xiao Fei of engaging in intimate relations with his colleagues and abusing his professional power while putting patient care at stake.

In response to these allegations, hospital authorities investigated the incident before confirming the accusations were true. Xiao was then fired and removed from the Communal Party as well.

Xiao while defending and responding to the incident confirmed that his personal life was in trouble but refused to agree that he compromised medical safety. He then stated that he objects to the decision of the hospital authorities emphasizing it as a ‘serious punishment.’

As per reports, Xiao has been said to be in a relationship with many of his colleagues with his first known affair that began in 2019 with a nurse named Shi. The nurse got pregnant twice with Xiao’s child. He is said to be in relationship with many of his other colleagues as well including junior doctors and other staff in the hospital.

This incident sparked a lot of online debate, and social media users are putting the doctor at question of his doings.

A Facebook user while criticizing the doctor wrote, “He should face this, even more serious charges. These people don’t know the ethics; they are working in a professional environment in a serious job. The staff should be accountable as well, they should also face charges.”