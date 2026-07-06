Barbados: Health Ministry issues festival season advisory for mass events

Event organisers must notify the Ministry of Health, meet public health requirements, and obtain permits before hosting mass gatherings during Barbados' busy festival season.

Barbados: The Ministry of Health and Wellness has issued a public advisory ahead of the island's busy festival season, urging organisers and patrons of mass events to follow health and safety guidelines.

The people planning events consisting of mass gathering are required to notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness by writing to the Environmental Health Department responsible for their area.

This advisory is issued to measure and prepare for health risks affiliated with any such events. The mass gatherings held in “open air” venues require additional sanitary facilities, running water, and disposal systems. According to the requirements issued by the Ministry, the organisers are asked to provide a schematic of the area that shows the proposed position of such facilities. Officials from the Ministry may pay a site visit to ensure the required standards are met.

The advisory also requires the organisers to outline the number and purpose of stalls if provided in the function. Operators are also reminded to apply and receive a temporary restaurant permit from the Environmental Health Department for food stalls. The Application for this permit should be made at least 14 days prior to the event.

In events where the presence of Environmental Health Officers is deemed necessary, the organizers are required to submit an application under the Health Services (Assignment of Public Health Inspectors to Private Businesses) Regulations, 1986.

Moreover, it is reminded that the required fee must be made payable to the Accountant General or Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Wellness before the event.

During the heavy festive season in Barbados, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has urged the people attending mass events to take safety measures and health precautions.

Starting from July, the major festivals and events have already been scheduled inviting locals and visitors to connect with the culture and communities of Barbados.

The biggest cultural fest, Crop Over Festival is scheduled to be held from July 2026 onwards. This festival celebrates a 200 year-old tradition that honors the end of the sugar cane season. It consists of dusk till dawn parties, arts and crafts markets and culinary-driven street fares.

Other major events include Grand Kadooment Day, ceremonial delivery of the last Cane, Junior Kadooment, Bridgetown Market, Pan Yard Lime, Pandemonium, Soca On De Hill, Pic-O-De-Crop, and many more.