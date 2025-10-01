Arrest warrant issued against Tyrese Gibson, charged with animal cruelty

Grenada: Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson has been charged with animal cruelty following an alleged fatal dog attack involving his pets in a residential neighbourhood in Georgia. An arrest warrant has also been issued, as confirmed by Fulton County which labelled it a misdemeanor offence under their law.

The Fulton County Police Animal Services provided the information on the incident and said that the action was taken on a call that was given by Gibson’s neighbour Harrison Park on September 18, 2025. His neighbour Harrison Parker accused the star for the death of his 5-year-old dog, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who is also known as Henry.

As per Parker, he left his dog into the front yard and within minutes, he discovered the dog severely injured and unresponsive. He accused Gibson and his dogs for the attack and noted that his four Cane Corso dogs have been seen roaming the area.

The investigation has taken place, pointing out Gibson’s dogs have been seen running loose on at least five occasions in the week. This could be the reason for the incident and officials added that the warnings have also been issued to Gibson before the attack.

Even after receiving warnings, any strict measures have been implemented by Gibson against the situation. As per the reports, the injuries on the body of Henry were extensive which included broken ribs, internal bleeding and multiple puncture wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to its injuries, causing an arrest warrant against Tyrese Gibson. Authorities noted that Gibson was instructed to surrender them to animal services, however he declined to do so. He also left the property before officers could secure the animals.

As of Monday, Gibson had not been taken into custody and the case is still under investigation. As per the officials, they have taken the matter seriously and emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership and public safety.