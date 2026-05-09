Antigua Police arrest multiple suspects, seize firearms in raids at Freetown and Collins

Joint operations by Antigua and Barbuda police in Freetown and Collins led to several arrests and the seizure of firearms, ammunition and other illegal items.

Antigua and Barbuda: Police in Freetown and Collins have arrested several people and seized firearms, ammunition and other illegal items during early-morning operations on Wednesday, 6 May.

According to Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the operation was conducted on Wednesday morning, at around 4:05 a.m., when the officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Task Force, assisted by the K-9 Unit, launched their coordinated operation after executing a search warrant at a property in Freetown.

On arrival at the location, the officers entered the house and started searching the premises from where they discovered a modified flare gun, several rounds of ammunition, and a camouflage shirt. Following which the officers searched the house further but found nothing.

Then the officers arrested the two individuals and took them in custody who were present in the site at the time of the search following the possession of illegal weapons.

A separate operation conducted by the officers attached to the Gang and Guns Suppression Unit (GAGSU), Special Services Unit (SSU), and the CID Task Force, on a farm located on Collins Road also led to the arrest of two individuals and seizure of firearms and ammunition.

The second operation was conducted on a farm located on Collins Road from where the officers detained two foreign nationals and transported them to the St. John’s Police Station. Currently these two foreign nationals are assisting investigators with ongoing inquiries, including matters related to immigration.

During a separate search at a different premises at the same location, officers discovered one firearm along with two matching magazines and three rounds of ammunition. The personnel quickly seized the weapons and arrested one individual who is currently in custody.

Police are investigating the three different incidents to determine the circumstances surrounding the availability of illegal weapons.