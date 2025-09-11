The new weekly service will enhance shipping options, boosting capacity and reliability to meet growing demand for imports and exports between Antigua and the US.

Antigua and Barbuda launched 7 Air Cargo which made its inaugural flight from Miami to VC Bird International Airport. It has aimed at enhancing the cargo transport network for the island nation and promoting the airlift sector for the country.

The new service will provide service every Wednesday and it will offer new opportunities to businesses and residents with a consistent shipping option. As per the official, the addition will expand capacity, improve reliability and help meet rising demand for imports and exports between Antigua and the United States.

Amerijet also served the flights to Miami route and the arrival of 7 Air Cargo which gives Antigua a second dedicated carrier. It is also expected to ease supply chain pressures and provide more flexibility for importers.

Several industry analysts noted that Miami is also known as a vital hub for regional trade, aiming to enhance the cargo sector. It has marked the introduction of an additional weekly service that marks a step forward in strengthening Antigua’s logistics and economic resilience.

Globe LogistcZ has also made shipping more reliable for everyone with weekly flights out of Miami to Antigua operated by 7Air Cargo Boeing 737-800. Antigua and Barbuda will enhance the connection with Miami by providing new opportunities to the citizens of the country.

Notably, On September 7, 2025, a WestJet Boeing 737-800 arriving from Toronto made a hard landing at Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten. During touchdown, the aircraft’s right main landing gear collapsed, causing the plane to tilt. The crew initiated a full emergency evacuation, with passengers exiting through deployed slides.

Emergency services responded promptly, and while three people were checked by medical staff, no serious injuries were reported. The incident temporarily disrupted airport operations, with flights diverted until the runway was cleared. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the landing gear failure.