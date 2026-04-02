Antigua and Barbuda names 14-member squad for CARIFTA Swimming Championships

A team of 14 young swimmers will represent Antigua and Barbuda at the 2026 CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Martinique.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Swimming Federation announced that 14 athletes will represent the island nation in 2026 CARIFTA Swimming Championship, that is set to commence this week.

The Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation, On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, unveiled the team, which will be participating in the 39th CARIFTA Swimming Championships. The tournament will be held in Martinique, beginning on Friday, April 3 and continuing until April 8, 2026.

The Swimming Federation has announced that fourteen athletes will compete, with three in the 11 - 12 age group, five in the 13 - 15 group and six athletes will compete under the 15 - 17 division.

In the 11 - 12 Girls category two girls, Kaylee Warner and Alyssa Watkins, and Christopher Walter, will represent Antigua and Barbuda in the Boys division.

Anya De Gannes and Keziah Joseph will compete in the 13 - 14 Girls group, while Alessandro Bazzoni, Jamie Tranter and N’yriq Weste in the Boys group.

Moreover, in the Girls division Ellie Shaw, Madison Macmillan, and Selah Wiltshire and from the boys’ side will be Reuben Edwards, Jai Sindhi, and Espriit Shaw competing in the 15 - 17.

The team representing the island nation will be under the supervision of Head Coach Wayne Mitchell and Assistant Coach Nelson Molina Fojo. Coach Mitchell shared that he is optimistic about the team's performance and eager to watch how the boys and girls fare against other local competitors.

As the selected team heads to Martinique, the citizens have shared their wishes, cheering for them on as they go to represent Antigua and Barbuda.

Under the post, a Facebook user with the name Judas Richard commented, “Let’s go team Antigua and Barbuda, bring the championship title home.”

Another user also shared, “Congratulations on qualifying everyone and best of luck; we’re counting on you to make the nation proud.”