Flood Warning Issued for Grenada as tropical wave approaches

Grenada: Flood Warning has been issued for Grenada due to a large tropical wave and scattered conditions Tuesday. The wave is currently situated at the east of the Lesser Antilles with its axis near 59W which is about 155 nautical miles east of the country.



The met department noted that the tropical wave could cause significant showers and thunderstorms in Grenada. There are chances of flooding as the inclement conditions are expected in the northern sector of the country.



The axis of the Lesser Antilles has been extended from 18N southward. It is also expected to move westward at 5 to 10 knots. As per the met department, scattered moderate convection is seen from O7N to 16N between 55W and 65W.



The second tropical wave is situated near the 45W axis which is 980 nautical miles east of Grenada. The axis could be extended from 06N to 17N and there are also chances of the wave moving westward to 10 to 15 knots.



The met department noted that the trough of low pressure over the northeastern Gulf has been producing widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. There are also chances of areas of low pressure that are significant for inclement weather conditions in Grenada.



Over the next day or two, the system is also expected to move southwestward to westward with the chances of heavy rainfall and flooding. Despite the tropical cyclone formation, heavy rainfall is expected for portions of Florida and then Eastern Caribbean.

However, the met department noted that the system has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours.

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2025

As the Hurricane Season 2025 is underway in the Caribbean region, the weather conditions are posing threats to the small island nations. However, the met department noted that there are less chances of recording moderate seasons with low levels of cyclones or flooding in the region.