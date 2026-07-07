American Airlines adds second daily Miami-St. Kitts flight for winter season

The additional daily service will operate from December 17, 2026, to April 5, 2027, increasing airlift during the peak winter travel season.

Basseterre, St. Kitts: American Airlines has announced a second daily non-stop flight between Miami and St. Kitts. The additional service will operate from December 17, 2026, to April 5, 2027, during the peak winter travel season.

This schedule will add more flexibility for travellers that are planning to travel to St. Kitts in the winter season. It will also boost the airlift during one of the Caribbean’s busiest travel seasons.

St. Kitts and Nevis is continuously attracting travellers with its luxury resorts, uncrowded beaches, and outdoor adventures. Industry observers believe that, this service by American Airlines is going to be beneficial for the country as well as for the travellers.

The visitors can explore Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, ride the scenic railway across the island, relax on beaches like South Friars Bay and Cockleshell Beach. They can also explore Nevis for a day trip. These are among the island’s top attractions that are continue to draw visitors from across the world to visit.

The luxury hotels in St. Kitts are another attraction that visitors enjoy on the island. Some major properties include Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Christophe Harbour, the beachfront St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, and boutique resorts like Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort.

The increased service will make it easier to combine a stay in St. Kitts with neighbouring Nevis. Nevis is just a short ferry ride away from St. Kitts and making it easy to enjoy both islands. This gives travellers an opportunity to experience two different Caribbean islands in one vacation.

American Airlines has scheduled the flights from December 17, 2026 through April 5 2027. The airline will operate two daily non-stop flights between Miami and St. Kitts throughout the peak winter season.