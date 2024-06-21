New twice weekly flight of Cape Air launched between St Croix and Nevis

A new twice-weekly flight has been launched by Cape Air on the route between St Croix and Nevis Island, as per the announcement made on Wednesday

Nevis: A new twice-weekly flight has been launched by Cape Air on the route between St Croix and Nevis Island, as per the announcement made on Wednesday. The inaugural flight will depart from St Croix’s Henry E Rohlsen Airport (STX) to Nevis’s Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV) starting July 12, 2024.

The flights will operate the service on Fridays and Sundays, aiming to enhance the connectivity in the Caribbean region. Premier Mark Brantley shared an update on the flights and said that the service will reinforce regional connectivity and foster the tourism sector of Nevis Island.

The 50th celebration of the Nevis Culturama Festival will also be held from July 25 to August 6, 2024, featuring vibrant events and activities under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, Its Culturama 50.”

Cape Air will provide direct service to the Nevis Culturama Festival 2024 and offer accessibility to travellers for the summer line of the Caribbean region.

He said,” The great news continues for Nevis just in time for C50 and our grand Homecoming Celebrations. Cape Air launches brand new twice weekly service from St Croix direct to Nevis.” Premier also invited patrons to book their flights as the service.

The schedule of the direct service has also been unveiled by the airline and stated that the launch will enhance connectivity. The fares of the flight have also been introduced which will provide service during cultural and other occasion.

The special introductory rates will begin for the flights starting July 12, 2024 which stated that the patrons will have to pay $349.10 for the service from Nevis to St Croix. It will also include taxes and other charges.

On the other hand, $328.10 will be paid for the service from St Croix to Nevis with the inclusive of the taxes.

As per the schedule, the flight from St Croix will depart at 11: 40 am and arrive in Nevis at 12: 45. On the other hand, the flights from Nevis will depart at 13: 50 am and arrive in St Croix at 14: 55.