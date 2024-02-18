7 international flights land together at St Kitts and Nevis, netizens react

The international flights included three birds of American Airlines, one of Sky High, one of Delta Airlines, one of United Airlines and the last one was Air Canada.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of seven international flights landed at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport at the same time on Saturday afternoon. The glimpses of the flights went viral on social media as the birds graced the shores of St Kitts and Nevis.

The international flights included three birds of American Airlines, one of Sky High, one of Delta Airlines, one of United Airlines and the last one was Air Canada. The pictures showcased the Delta Airlines 737-800 which was parked on the side and a Sky High E-175 parked behind the last American bird.

The bird of American Airlines 737-800 has arrived from Miami during the rush hour period at the RLB International Airport. The flight has an almost similar touchdown look to its New York counterpart, the American pilots unlike some others today were on the white markers for runway 07.

Furthermore, the bird of American Airlines 737-800 was captured burning some rubber on arrival from New York JFK during the busy rush hour period this afternoon at Bradshaw airport. These flights will now run until the 31st of August rather than ending at the end of April.

American Airlines A320 arrived from Charlotte during the rush hour period at Robert L. Bradshaw Airport, St Kitts and Nevis.

The flights of American Airlines from different destinations will now run until August 31, 2024, rather than ending in April. The Tourism Ministry of St Kitts and Nevis expressed pleasure in increasing the service of American Airlines to St Kitts and Nevis.

The fourth airline for the day was Sky High E-175 which arrived in St Kitts from Las Americas during a rush hour period at RLB International Airport. The Delta Airlines 737-800 also touched down in St Kitts at RLB International Airport from Atlanta during the rush hour time.

United Airlines 737-900 while burning some rubber touchdown in St Kitts and Nevis from Newark, while the flight of Air Canada A319 Rouge landed at RLB International Airport from Toronto during the busy rush hour period this afternoon. This is the seventh airline of the day of the country’s airlift.

Netizens reacted to the touching down of seven international flights and said that the birds were looking great. The scene at the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport has been abuzz with the arrival of thousands of passengers.

Netizens added that St Kitts and Nevis is one of the prime destinations for spending vacations and good time with family, friends, and loved ones.