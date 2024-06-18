Caribbean Airlines to offer additional service for Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024

Caribbean Airlines is all set to offer additional service of flights and its sponsorship for the much-anticipated “Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024.”

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines is all set to offer additional service of flights and its sponsorship for the much-anticipated “Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024.” Serving as the official airline, the company will mark the second consecutive year of partnership with the event.

Cricket Carnival Guyana 20204 will kickstart on September 19, 2024 and will run through October 6, 2024, featuring an exciting line-up of events. The festival will celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the Caribbean culture with the unique fusion of the cricket.

The Carnival will commence with the staging of the Berbice Chutney Show which will be held on September 20, 2024. Brunch in the Country will welcome the patrons and the cricket lovers to celebrate the unique heritage of the Caribbean region on September 22, 2024.

One Guyana Concert will entertain the audience on September 25, 2024, aiming to foster the festival vibes with the sports. Pan on the Beach will showcase the vibrant offerings of Guyana with magnificent beaches and other tourist location which will be held on October 3, 2024.

Caribbean Airlines will offer direct flights from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana and provide easy access to the patrons from across the globe. The Cricket Carnival Guyana 20204 is considered as an authentic platform for the tourists who wish to explore the island nation and its vibrant festivities.

CEO Garvin Medera added that the Caribbean Airlines is more than just a carrier as it is the prime connecting medium in the region. It also bridges the gap between the countries and assist them in sharing their diverse culture and traditions that make the country unique.

He expressed pleasure to play role in bringing people together to celebrate the shared heritage and passion for cricket.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism of Guyana- Oneidge Walrond added that the continued support of the Caribbean Ailines for the event is valuable and enhance the quality and success of the carnival. He noted that the collaboration between the carnival and the airline will enhance the culture of the region and provide significant boost to the Guyana’s vibrant tourism sector.

Caribbean Airlines will participate in the event as the prooud sponsor for the Cricket Carnival Guyana 20204 for the second consecutive year. The airline will also host an exciting airport activation event to welcome attendees to the Cricket Carnival. It will also enhance the travel experience of the tourists from the moment they arrive.

Cricket Carnival venues will also experience the offerings of the “Welcome Home” branding which will reinforce their presence and connection to the region.

Notably, the strategic partnership between Guyana and Caribbean Airlines was started in 2007, aiming to promote culture and cricket.