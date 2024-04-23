MV Island Sky, MV Fram makes maiden voyage at Dominica, marking 14th and 15th inaugural call

The luxury cruise ships- MV Island Sky and MV Fram docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth on their inaugural call on Saturday and Monday with over 100 passengers, respectively.

Roseau, Dominica: The luxury cruise ships- MV Island Sky and MV Fram docked at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth on their inaugural call on Saturday and Monday with over 100 passengers, respectively. The vessels marked the 14th and 15th maiden calls for the 2023/2024 cruise season in Dominica, which were welcomed by the tourism ministry through the brief plaque ceremony.

The 1992-built MV Island Sky cruise ship was constructed by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania SpA (in Marina di Carrara Italy) and launched under the name “Renaissance VIII” for shipowner Renaissance Cruises. With a capacity of 118, the cruise vessel is known for its exemplary amenities, benefits, luxuriously appointed public areas, and spacious outside decks.

With 75 crew members, the ship was captained by a Scandinavian who, along with guests, had explored Dominica and enjoyed its marine landscape in Portsmouth.

In addition to that, the MV Fram has a capacity of carrying 250 passengers and is operated by the Norway-based Hurtigruten Group. Primarily operating in the Artic Ocean, Greenland and Antarctica, the vessel brought passengers to the shores of Dominica and contributed to the 2023/2024 cruise season.

The vessel has the capacity of carrying a gross tonnage of 11,647 and a length of 114 metres. It is also known for providing adventurous and immersive cruising experiences. The MV Fram has provided a boost to the tourism sector of Dominica with the arrival of the passengers who graced the shores and explored the lush green rainforests.

The 2023/2024 cruise season of Dominica has remained a great success thus far as the tourism ministry welcomed 206 cruise vessels on different berths. With the influx of the vessels, Dominica welcomed 298,378 passengers to Dominica, of which 124,808 visitors have participated in organized tours.

The Ministry of Tourism stated that the cruise passengers opened new opportunities for the locals with the enhancing business for tour guides, restaurants, hotels, street vendors, taxi drivers, and other small business holders. It further mentioned that the successful cruise season marked the potential of the destination as passengers enjoy to experience the wonders of Dominica.

The government of Dominica has also been making efforts to establish the island as a top-tier cruise destination, aiming to enhance the number of cruise calls and passengers. It also aimed at enhancing the reputation of Dominica on the world stage of the global cruising community.

The offerings such as enjoyable environment, lush green rainforests, 365 rivers, boiling lake and the development of Cable Car have garnered the attention of the tourists from across the globe.