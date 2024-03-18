11 cruise ships to dock Dominica this week, schedule unveils

A total of eleven cruise ships are all set to dock at Dominica for this week, starting Monday.

Roseau, Dominica: A total of eleven cruise ships are all set to dock at Dominica for this week, starting Monday. With the thousands of passengers, the vessels will arrive at different ports of the country until March 24, 2024.

The first day of the week will welcome three cruise ships MV Royal Clipper, MV Marella Voyager, and MV Star Flyer with the arrival of thousands of passengers in one day. The first ship will arrive at Cabrits/ANCH, while the second will arrive at CAB.

The passenger capacity of the first one is 260 and the second one could carry people around 180. The third cruise ship of the day will be MV Marella Voyager which will dock at Roseau Cruise Berth with the capacity of carrying 1904 passengers.

MSC Explora I will be the first cruise ship to arrive at Roseau Cruise Berth on Tuesday, with a passenger capacity of 1000.

Dominica will welcome three cruise ships on Wednesday with the arrival of thousands of passengers at different ports. The first cruise ship of the day will be MV Windsurf which has the capacity of carrying 156 passengers and will dock at WBB.

The second vessel of the day will be SY Sea Cloud II which will arrive at CAB and has the capacity of carrying 300 passengers. SY Sea Cloud will be the third cruise of the day which will dock at ANCH/CAB and has a passenger capacity of 94 people.

MV Eurodam will dock at Roseau Cruise Berth on Thursday with the arrival of thousands of passengers. The vessel can carry the passengers of 2104. MV Seven Seas Splendor will arrive at Roseau Cruise Berth on Friday with the capacity of carrying 818 passengers.

MV Enchanted Princess will arrive at WBB on Saturday as it a passenger capacity of 3565. The last cruise ship of the week will be MV AIDAPERLA which will dock at Roseau Cruise Berth on Sunday with a passenger capacity of 3256.