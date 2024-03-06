Four cruise ships arrive in Dominica in one day, know schedule

Four cruise ships arrived in Dominica simultaneously on Monday with thousands of passengers.

Roseau, Dominica: Four cruise ships arrived in Dominica simultaneously on Monday with thousands of passengers. The vessels such as MV Silver Dawn, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer, and MV Windsurf docked at different berths with different passenger capacities.

MV Silver Dawn was the first cruise ship that was docked at Roseau Cruise Berth and consisted of 596 passengers’ capacity. The second cruise vessel of the day was MV Royal Clipper which made the inaugural call at Cabritis cruise port with a passenger capacity of 260.

MV Star Flyer arrived at Cabritis cruise port on the same day with a passenger capacity of 180, while MV Windsurf docked at WBB with a passenger capacity of 156. The cruise ships graced the shores of Dominica with the arrival of thousands of passengers.

Besides this, the Tourism Minister of Dominica announced the cruise schedule for this week from March 4 to 10, 2024. Around seven cruises will dock at different cruise ports from March 5 to 10, 2024 with the arrival of thousands of passengers.

SY Sea Cloud will arrive on March 5, 2024, at the CAB cruise berth with a passenger capacity of 94. The cruise vessel MV Norwegian Sky will dock at Roseau Cruise berth which has a passenger capacity of 2450.

MV Silver Nova will dock at Roseau Cruise Berth on March 8, 2024, with a passenger capacity of 596, SY Sea Cloud II will arrive at CAB on the same day. The vessel has a passenger capacity of 300, marking a great visit to Dominica.

MV Marella Voyager will arrive at Roseau Cruise Berth on March 9, 2024, which has a passenger capacity of 1904. The second cruise ship for the week will be MV Seven Seas Navigator which will make the call at Roseau Cruise Berth on March 10, 2024. It has a passenger capacity of 542.

The last cruise ship of the week will be MV Aidaperla which will dock at WBB on March 10, 2024. It has the passenger capacity of 3356.