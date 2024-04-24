MV Fram of Hurtigruten Expeditions makes inaugural visit to Saint Lucia, builds new collaboration

Castries, Saint Lucia: MV Fram of Hurtigruten Expeditions made its maiden voyage to Saint Lucia with over 200 passengers on Tuesday. A tri-coloured vessel docked at Rodney Bay displayed its giant structure with the perfect blend of white, red, and black.

The inaugural visit of the ship marked the commencement of a new chapter in cruise tourism as it opened doors for new collaboration between Saint Lucia and authentic cruise liners. The ship also made passengers explore the unique aesthetics of the city and enhance its local offerings.

MV Fram is a renowned cruise ship operated by Hurtigruten Expeditions, has made its maiden voyage across the Caribbean and provides onboard experience. With a capacity for 300 passengers, visitors from across the globe docked at Saint Lucia and enjoyed the captivating offerings of its culture and diverse surroundings.

The passengers and crew members were greeted by the representatives of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Platinum Cruises and the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association. Through the plaque exchange ceremony, the authorities extended gratitude to the captain and the cruise liner for docking the ships and passengers to enhance the tourism industry.

The welcome ceremony also outlined the offerings of Saint Lucia, driving the tourists to revisit the nation for their other occasion. The local shops, restaurants and other attractions have been showcased at Rodney Bay who were also given the advanced business and market for their local products.

The tour guides and taxi drivers took the passengers to several hotspots of the nation, marking the fulfillment of their pre-packed packages. Through the arrival of the ship, the tourism authority is also given the chance to promote the adventure and beautiful island to international travellers.

The 2023/2024 cruise season of Saint Lucia commenced on October 8, 2024, with the arrival of Carnival Venezia, which is a massive cruise liner across the globe. Through the ship, the country welcomed over 4,000 passengers, marking the start of the cruise economy and local tourism industry.

The season was welcomed by the tourism authority, and the vessel was greeted with a great entrance and ceremony, which also showcased the innovative offerings of Saint Lucia. Notably, the 2023/2024 cruise season is scheduled to run until September 2024 for Saint Lucia, aiming to welcome over 400 cruise calls and over 600,000 projected cruise passengers.

While welcoming several inaugural cruise calls, Saint Lucia has signed for 19 maiden voyages of ships such as Carnival Venezia, Norwegian Sky, and Valiant Lady. Minister of Tourism- Dr Ernest Hilaire lauded cruise tourism and called it a “cornerstone for the economy of the country.”

He said that the cruise season 2023/2024 is expected to bring significant economic benefits for the local communities and for the wider Saint Lucia. It will also mark the potential of the destination which is the Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon destination.

Besides this, the cruise season also come up with great opportunities for the local business holders and overall economic growth of the country. It also enhances the collaborations and cooperation between the tourism industry of Saint Lucia with several regional and international cruise liners.

For instance, 400 calls of the vessel would further strengthen their existing strong ties with these cruise liners and with the 19 first time cruise calls will initiate their partnership and relations with the new liners, which is a unique part of every season.