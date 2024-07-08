Micoud Jetty restored after damage from hurricane BERYL

The re-construction of jetty at the Micoud Bay has completed providing a big relief to the fisherman in the area.

The local fisherman stated that the jetty was much needed as it was a challenge for them to evade through the murky waters due to the infestation of worms at the bay. The jetty will help them get to their boats easily.

According to the sources, it was said that the bay is mostly covered with sargassum (a type of algae) which in turn poses a difficulty to the fisherman and as the hurricane season is on peak the growth of the algae is also meant to increase.

Apparently, the Micoud jetty was recently opened officially for the residents as its inauguration happened last month on 7th June. Reports said that the jetty was built with high-quality material, yet it was not able to survive the first hurricane season as the hurricane was so intense.

One of the fishermen of the area, Denver Fanis said, “The jetty is of great assistance to us. We had suffered greatly because there was no adequate jetty in our village. Boats can now be attached to the jetty, and fishermen will no longer have to walk into the sea extremely early in the morning to reach their boats.”

Reportedly, The Micoud jetty is the single one in the area which got destroyed recently due to hurricane BERYL. The disastrous hurricane has caused severe damage to the country and its resources.

The category 5 hurricane has reportedly caused severe damage to different parts of the country with most damage occurred in parts of Soufriere and Carricaou. Storm surges from Hurricane Beryl carried away debris, stones, and sand, engulfing businesses, the beach park, fishing vessels, and the Cemetery in Soufriere.

The prime minister Philip J. Pierre is constantly analysing the damage and has also started the rehabilitation process across the country for a timely re-development. The Prime minister is sharing regular updates of the rehabilitation process on his social media.