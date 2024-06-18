2500 pounds of waste removed from beaches in Montego Bay

A total of 2500 pounds of waste has been removed from Catherine Hall and Fisherman’s beaches in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Saturday

Jamaica: A total of 2500 pounds of waste has been removed from Catherine Hall and Fisherman’s beaches in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Saturday. The beach cleanup initiative was led by Reggae Sumfest’s team as part of the festival’s lead-up activities.

The cleanup initiative was organized in different stages with various stakeholders and sponsors joined their hands to support Sumfest organisers in order to foster environmental sustainability. The coastal cleanup was the part of the fourth stage of the initative through which the team successfully collected 1,475 pounds of plastic and over 1,100 pounds of other waste.

Other waste included tyres, old clothes, and furniture from both the beach line and the ocean beds. The event was considered significance for the conservation of the environment and other natural offerings of the Caribbean islands.

The team of Reggae Sumfest host such beach cleanup initiative every year, aiming to enhnace their commitment towards the environmental sustainability. As per the team, their cleanup efforts will protect Jamaica’s beautiful coastline and the environment.

Several volunteers have been gathered at the beaches to make the cleanup initiative successful and they have expressed pleasure to be part of the event. The authorities added that this is significant for the young generations to get involved in this initiative so that they could do better work for the betterment and protection of the environment.

The impact of the project has been reaching forward as the volunteers were seen engaging in several steps of recycling and reuse. The team has cleaned the beaches by pulling the waste of fabric, strollers and even a table from the ocean bed- items that should never be in the waters.

This year’s cleanup was supported by sponsors and partners such as Chesters Chicken, Sunshine Snacks, Wisynco, UDC, Magnum, Pepsi, Zoetry, Recycling Partners of Jamaica, Hardware, and Lumber, Esirom, Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industy, Gentle Car Ambulance Service, Heart Trust, Maggi, Project Star.