Localized flooding predicted for Bahamas due to tropical wave

Bahamas: The risk of the localized flooding has been predicted for the low-lying and flood-prone areas of the Bahamas due to heavy and prolonged rainfall events. As per the met department, for the coming three days, the weather in the island is expected to remain mostly cloudy, warm with isolated showers.

Notably, the mid to upper level trough along with a low-pressure system has been moving along the north of the island, which could result the cloudy conditions on Sunday. The embedded shower activity across the Northwest and portions of the Central Bahamas has also been predicted for Sunday.

In addition to that, the weather will also feature the cloudy conditions through tonight in the coming days and the seas would be reain higher due to the heavy showers and thunderstorms. The weather in the cenral and southeast Bahamas will remain partly sunny, very warm and humid due to the few showers on Sunday.

Further, the low pressure system has been predicted for Monday due to the ridge surface which could build cloud cover and limited shower activity. The western Atlantic will remain across the Northwest Bahamas through the coming two days.

Along with that, the advisory for the gusty winds, higher seas and severe thunderstorms have also been issued for the Bahamas which could create loalized flooding in low-lying area. In addition to that, the low-pressure system could also cause cloudy and warm weather in several parts of the country.

Further, an elongated area of local pressure will be located well offshore of the southeastern US coast which could merge with a nearby frontal system. The system will remain partly cloudy with extensive showers and thunderstorms, which will form disturbed weather across the island nation.

As per the weather department, the citizens in the low-lying areas will have to remain cautious about the situation to avoid any happening. The Hurricane Season 2024 has been running in the Caribbean region from June 1, 2024