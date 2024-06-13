Warnings for severe thunderstorms issued for Bahamas

A warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall has been issued for the Bahamas and the met department predicted that the weather disturbance could also lead to flash flooding.

Bahamas: A warning for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall has been issued for the Bahamas and the met department predicted that the weather disturbance could also lead to flash flooding. With isolated showers of 6 inches, there is also the threat of funnel clouds and waterspout activities.

For the coming days, the Weather in the Bahamas is expected to produce unsettled weather with the multi-layered trough and streaming tropical moisture. The low-pressure system is also predicted to move northeastward toward the east coast of Florida.

According to the Met Department, Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms would mainly impact the extreme northern island. It could also cause heavy to severe thunderstorms and the rainfall could also become strong to severe several times.

The gusty winds and higher seas will also cause heavy showers on Saturday and create thunderstorms this afternoon elsewhere in the Northwest Bahamas. As per the weather update, the Bahamas will also feature severe weather conditions through Saturday as a low-pressure system continues to move northeasterly into the Atlantic Ocean.

It will also produce ample moisture and cloudiness which will keep a wet weather pattern across the Northwest and several other parts of the Bahamas. Further, a bit breezy with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely to occur in the country and the rains will also experience 2 to 4 feet in the remainder of the islands.

The chances of isolated showers have also become severe in the Central and Southeast Bahamas with the low pressure. It could also produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms with the movement of several weather patterns.

The inclement weather could also lead to the formation of the tropical cyclone which will impact the island nation for the next seven days. A broad area of low pressure could also form over the weekend across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and there is a 30 percent chance of tropical cyclone formation in the coming days.