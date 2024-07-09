Local Junior triathletes represent Barbados at 2024 World Triathlon Cup

Local junior triathletes Isis and Zahra Gaskin and Luke McIntyre represented Barbados at the 2024 World Triathlon Development Camp and Regional Cup that came off yesterday

Barbados: Local junior triathletes Isis and Zahra Gaskin and Luke McIntyre represented Barbados at the 2024 World Triathlon Development Camp and Regional Cup that came off yesterday.

Isis finished in second place with a time of 1:11.03 minutes to take the silver medal while her sister Zahra finished third in 1:11.40 minutes for the bronze medal.

McIntyre was the first Barbadian male to cross the finish line for a bronze medal in the Sprint Triathlon Regional Development Cup which attracted athletes ages 16 years and older in three mandatory events that included a 750 metres swim, 20-kilometre bike race and five kilometre run.

Five Barbadian junior triathletes also represented the island in the Age Group Super Sprint competition that featured competitors ages 13 to 15, who were required to complete a 400 metres swim, 10 kilometres bike race and a 2.5 kilometre run.

Laila McIntyre captured the first place in that segment with a time of 36:40 minutes while second place went to Isabella Mayers who clocked 37:00minutes and Alexis Lashley who finished with a time of 39.07 minutes for the third place.

In the boys’ equivalent, Zindele Renwick-Williams was first in 36:00 minutes, and Matthew Briggs-Legall placed second in 36:24 minutes.

The 91 students who recently wrote the Common Entrance Examination were praised by their principal Ingrid Lashley, who expressed her satisfaction with the performance of the children.

At the graduation ceremony held last week, Lashley told the audience that the school achieved an average of 71.6 per cent in English compared to the national mean of 59.4 per cent, and 62.5 per cent in Mathematics against the national average of 54.2 per cent.

She said that 19 students are going to Queen’s College, 15 students to Alexandra, eight students to Ellerslie School, seven students each to Coleridge and Parry and Combermere School, six students to Lester Vaughan, four students to Frederick Smith, three students each to Harrison College, Parkinson Memorial, and Springer Memorial, and one student each to Christ Church Foundation, Daryll Jordan Secondary, Grantley Adams Memorial, The Lodge School, St George Secondary, St Leonard’s, The St Michael School, and Princess Margaret Secondary.