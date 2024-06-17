LATAM set to resume non-stop flights between Peru and Jamaica in Dec

LATAM announced the resumption of the non-stop flight service between Peru and Jamaica which will restart on December 1, 2024

Jamaica: LATAM announced the resumption of the non-stop flight service between Peru and Jamaica which will restart on December 1, 2024. The largest airline in Latin America has taken the decision to meet the demands of the tourists from across the globe who seeks to visit the Caribbean region.

The resumption of the service was the result of the successful tourism sales mission in South America which was held in summer 2023. The mission was launched by the Ministry of Tourism of Jamaica in order to analyze the potential of the country in the region.

In a press statement, Tourism Minister- Edmund Bartlett shed light on the benefits of the new LATAM route and noted that this is aimed at catering to needs of the tourists that have been showcasing the potential of the offerings of Jamaica.

He said that their tourism mission in South America has turned out to be great as it expanded the presence of Jamaica in the Latin America market. The new flights will also intent to generate an increase in tourist arrivals which will be great contributor towards the tourism economy of the country.

Originally, the flight service is operated on the route from Lima to Montego Bay and the addition of the new service will further strengthen the route.

Now, the airline will operate flights on the routes for three times per week, connecting Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport to Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima. The airline will provide Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft with capacity for 144 and 174 seats respectively for the service on the route.

With new route, the connection will become accessible and easy with Peru’s national network as well as with multiple countries in South America such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Tourism officials of Jamaica has also held a discussion with several travel and trade partners in Argentina, Chile and Peru.

Notably, the largest airline in Latin America- LATAM first operated services with Jamaica for several weeks in December 2019, January and February 2020, but received temporary short cut due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.