Caribbean Airlines issues notice for passengers arriving in Jamaica, Saint Lucia

Caribbean Airlines issued the notice for passengers arriving in Jamaica and Saint Lucia and asked them to fill out the immigration form.

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines issued the notice for passengers arriving in Jamaica and Saint Lucia and asked them to fill out the immigration form. The forms must be completed prior to their travel to these countries.

Notice for passengers arriving into Jamaica

Caribbean Airlines advised that in accordance with Jamaican immigration requirements, all arriving passengers must complete their online version of the Jamaica Immigration/Customs Declaration (C5) Form.

The passengers will be included as transit passengers. The manual forms will not be accepted. All persons travelling to Jamaica must complete the form online prior to their arrival. They can complete the form through the official site or through the QR code given on social media.

The airline announced that the notice is in accordance with the policy of Jamaica Immigration and Customs.

Notice for passengers arriving into Saint Lucia

Caribbean Airlines announced that in accordance with Saint Lucia Immigration requirements, all arriving passengers must complete the Electronic Immigration Form.

All travellers arriving by air must complete the form online prior to their arrival via their official website. They may also complete the electronic form on arrival at the airport in Saint Lucia using the free Wi-Fi service.

Further, the passengers will also have to complete one form per family to receive a QR code by email to be presented to immigration authorities upon arrival.

The form of the passengers may be completed up to three days before travel to Saint Lucia. The notice is in accordance with the policy of the Saint Lucia Immigration Services.

Caribbean Airlines added that the staff of the airline is here to assist the passengers on arrival.

Caribbean Airlines is the regional carrier and makes the passengers travel around the region. The airline helps the passengers to visit the captivating countries of the Caribbean region. It offers seamless travel under several campaigns.

Campaigns such as “Welcome Home” offer effective getaways to passengers seeking tranquil holidays.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com