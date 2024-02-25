American Airlines touches down at Ocho Rios, Jamaica, offers non-stop direct flights  

American Airlines launched its inaugural direct flights from Miami to Ocho Rios, touching down at Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel in St Mary, Jamaica on Saturday.

Jamaica: American Airlines launched its inaugural direct flights from Miami to Ocho Rios, touching down at Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel in St Mary, Jamaica on Saturday. The non-stop service of aircraft 4007 will operate twice per week and fly to and from Ocho Rio every Wednesday and Saturday.

The flights will be a major selling point for tourists and Jamaicans alike who will make their way to Ocho Rios and other towns and districts along with way. The service will help kick off their vacation in record time, as the quick one-and-a-half-hour operation will have tourists there faster than ever.

Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Tourism of Jamaica-Delano Seiveright posted glimpses of the airlines and said that the historic landing is exciting and game-changing for the nation’s tourism and broader economic development.

As per the ministry, roundtrip fares for the roughly two-hour flights which will start at US$266. This is the third destination in Jamaica, with a flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ).

The flight has carried 71 passengers on its Embraer 175 aircraft. Earlier, Jamaica welcomed the flights of American Airlines at two other destinations such as Kingston and Montego Bay. The new route will be branded as “Ocho Rios Jamaica” in the American Airlines reservation system.

Ocho Rios is the town in Jamaica that is known as the home of the legendary Dunn’s River Falls. Located on the north coast of Jamaica, the town consists of food, fabulous resorts, and magnificent beauty.

The River Falls is known for its wading, climbing, and photography with the blue hole and pristine blue water that is best enjoyed earlier in the day. For thrill-seekers, Mystic Mountain will provide sweeping views from above via a chairlift.

American Airlines is the first airline from the United States to provide service to Ocho Rios, marking a great step for the tourism sector of Jamaica. The service of the airline for the town was launched in 2022 with the Envoy E-175 aircraft, seating 76 to 88 passengers in business and economy class categories.

The service was launched after the meeting between Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister, Adam Stewart, chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), and other representatives from American Airlines. In the meeting, the representatives added that the service is the largest move of people in and out of Jamaica.

The passengers onboard the flights of American Airlines expressed pleasure with the offerings and said that they had experienced great service. One added,”The service is great and the offerings of Jamaica also provides in the town is authentic.”