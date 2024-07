Know here: Additional flight and ferry schedule to Saint Lucia for July 2024

The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association announced the additional flight and ferry schedule for the month of July in order to ease the visitors to plan their summer vacations.

The Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association announced the additional flight and ferry schedule for the month of July in order to ease the visitors to plan their summer vacations.

While announcing the schedule, the association noted, “Start planning your trip to Saint Lucia with additional flights and ferry services. Fly with Sunrise, interCaribbean Airways, Caribbean Airlines, BritishAirways, and Air Adelphi, or hop on a ferry with L’Express des Îles and Capo Rosso.”

There will be several flights from across the region including Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

From these islands, different airlines provides several services which are enough to provide seats to hundreds of citizens who want to visit Saint Lucia this month.

The schedule of flights to Saint Lucia for July 2024 is as follows: