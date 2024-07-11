Saint Lucia Applauded Among the Best in Travel + Leisure magazine

Saint Lucia honoured as it was placed #4 in the Travel + Leisure Readers’ 25 Favourite Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas.

Saint Lucia once again got honoured for its mesmerizing beauty as the country was placed #4 in the Travel + Leisure Readers’ 25 Favourite Island in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas for the 2024 edition.

This achievement of the country represents its efforts in pulling this distinguished award demonstrates Saint Lucia’s sustained its popularity as a top destination for travellers seeking to experience breath-taking scenery, rich culture, and remarkable experiences.

The Travel + Leisure is one of the world’s most leading travel publications. The travel publications every year conducts its annual world’s Best Awards survey, which invites their readers to share their views on major tourist attractions including hotels, resorts, and many more.

As the survey is conducted through the experience of the travellers. The result then produced is much more genuine and hence provides a significant testament to the quality of facilities available in the country.

The chairman of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Thaddeus M. Antoine stated that “We are incredibly honoured to be recognized by Travel + Leisure readers as one of their favourite islands in the region,”

“This accolade is a reflection of our collective efforts to showcase the natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality of Saint Lucia. We remain committed to providing our visitors with unique and memorable experiences that capture the essence of our beautiful island.” The chairman further stated.

The best awarded resorts in the country were;

Jade Mountain #4. The resort has maintained its esteemed position in the Travel + Leisure Hall of Fame, consistently recognized on this prestigious list for over a decade.

Cap Maison #13

Anse Chastanet #14

Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort #15

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort #22

The authorities also thanked and expressed their gratitude towards all the people who voted Saint Lucia among the best and committed to achieve higher standards in the industry,

Saint Lucia further extended an invitation for the future travellers to experience the stunning landscapes and immerse themselves in its rich cultural tapestry.