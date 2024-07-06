Caribbean Airlines announces Recovery flights for regional travellers

The recovery flights have been announced by Caribbean Airlines for regional travellers who were affected due to the affected service during the period July 2 to 4, 2024

Caribbean: The recovery flights have been announced by Caribbean Airlines for regional travellers who were affected due to the affected service during the period July 2 to 4, 2024. The flights will be operated on Saturday and Sunday with the available service between Trinidad and Jamaica.

Two relief flights will be provided by Caribbean Airlines to the ticketed and confirmed passengers who were affected by Hurricane Beryl. The first flight BW3418 will operate from Trinidad to Barbados to Antigua and then reach Kingston.

With the schedule, the departure time from Trinidad will be 6: 00 am and then it will depart Barbados at 7: 45 am. Further, the flight will depart Antigua at 9: 40 am. The service will be available on July 6, 2024.

With BW3419, the Caribbean Airlines will provide service from Kingston to Trinidad with the route through Antigua and Barbados. The flight will depart Kingston at 7: 00 am and the depart Antigua at 11: 10 am, further depart Barbados at 12: 50 pm.

Caribbean Airlines asked the passengers to register for real-time notifications and updates via their official website and social media accounts. The regional services have been shut down due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl from the countries such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, and Grenada.

The hurricane has caused massive destruction in these countries with the loss of the livelihoods and the lives, marking 90% damage to the properties. A total of 10 people have been reported dead in the recent assessment of the damage by the authorities and it was outlined that there could be more destruction and deaths.

Notably, the assistance and relief drives have been started as several neighbouring islands including St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Guyana, and other provided relief supplies. Even, Taiwan also provided financial assistance to the countries, aiming to make them build back from the harsh impact of the natural calamity.