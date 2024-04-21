Julien Alfred wins Women 4x100m Relay at Mt. SAC Relays 2024 in California

Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia won the Women 4x100m Relay Elite Invitational at Mt. SAC Relays 2024 in Walnut, California on Saturday morning

Castries, Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia won the Women 4x100m Relay Elite Invitational at Mt. SAC Relays 2024 in Walnut, California on Saturday morning. She secured the victory by stopping the clock at 22.58 seconds.

She competed in the championship and first secured the victory in the round with 42.03 seconds. Alfred secured victory and defeated her training partner Rhasidat Adelek from India who placed second with 22.61 seconds. Dina Asher-Smith from Britain secured the third place with 22.80 seconds.

With the victory, Julien Alfred has been poured in with messages of congratulations and greetings and again become the central topic of discussion in the sports world. She has been securing the blessings of the people for her sports career for so long that people now admire her as a true icon and great personality.

The 64th edition of the Mt. Sac Relays 2024 was held from April 17 to 20, 2024 at the Hilmer Lodge Stadium, California. The tournament is known for its great competitions as it helps generate excitement among the top athletes as well as the audience. Top athletes from across the globe participate in the championships in contests such as sprint, hurdle, and relay.

In the three-day tournament, several sports events has taken place with the participation of the athletes from different countries. On the first day, the championship hosted the events such as Men Long Jump, Men 100m, Women 100m Hurdles, Men 100m, Women High Jump, Men High Jump, Men Shot Put, Women Shot Put, Men 400m, Men 200m.

On the second day, the event featured Women Javelin, Men 110 Hurdles, Men Discus Throw, Women Long Jump, Men Pole Vault, Men Javelin, Women 800m, Men 1500m, Women 3000m Steeplechase, and Men 3000m Steeplechase.

The same events have been repeated on other days as well including Women Hammer Throw, Boys and Girls 800m, Women 5000m and Men 5000m.

Netizens expressed delight and extended best wishes for Julien Alfred for her exceptional performance. One added,” What else can we all say about our track star. Keep on shining Julien Alfred. We are all proud of you.”

Other added,” Records will definitely fall in this year’s Olympics”

Notably, Julien Alfred recently secured the winning title in Glasgow, Scotland with a season’s best of 6.98 seconds. She has been welcomed at Saint Lucia upon her returning with the chanting “Sprint Queen”.

Alfred also launched the “Julien Alfred Foundation” in her hometown to train the young athletes of the country and empower the sports landscape.

She started her sports journey as the 2023 Bowerman Award winner and then secured several records at different championships such as Commonwealth and Olympic and many more.