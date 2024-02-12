Julien Alfred wins 60m dash at 2024 Millrose Games in New York

Saint Lucian sprinter- Julien Alfred secured victory in the 60m dash at the 2024 Millrose Games in New York.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucian sprinter- Julien Alfred secured victory in the 60m dash at the 2024 Millrose Games in New York. She clinched the championships with a time of 6.99, which is further recognized as a world-leading time.

She defeated Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica, who ended up in the championship in the second position with her best time of 7.1 seconds. On the other hand, Destiny Smith-Barnett from the United States secured the third position by completing the race in 7.16 seconds.

With time, Alfred added her name to the list of the best of the world’s elite women sprinters. She became the first woman to record the time after breaking the hallowed barrier three times during her final NCAA season.

The victory of Julien Alfred has garnered wishes from across Saint Lucia as citizens showered their love for her dedication and performance. Prime Minister- Philip J Pierre added that she is a great inspiration for everyone.

He said,” As we countdown to Independence 45, Julien Alfred continues to inspire us as Saint Lucians. Join me in congratulating Ms. Alfred on her latest win, 6.99 seconds in the 60M at Millrose Games, breaking the record of 7.00 seconds set in 1994.”

Deputy Prime Minister- Ernest Hilaire also expressed pride with the achievement of Julien Alfred. He added, ”What a proud day to be from Castries South and to be Saint Lucian.”

Citizens also showered love and added that she is a great talent of Saint Lucia. They called her “Saint Lucia’s Superstar”, and appreciated her for her performance.

One commented,” I’m happy for St. Lucia! More and more TOP TIER/talented athletes are coming out of the Caribbean. St. Lucia hold ya head up, yall time now.”

Another commented,” Congratulations Juju. We are so very proud of you.”

Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School of Saint Lucia also extended greetings to Julien Alfred and added that she broke three records which is truly inspiring. They added,”Her dedication and hard work has made her shine on the global stage which inspire us all, especially on the eve of the track meet.”